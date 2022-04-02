Two Republicans are vying to succeed Judge Jean Stanley, who is not seeking re-election as Circuit Court Judge Part II in the 1st Judicial District.
Suzanne Cook faces Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis on the May 3 primary ballot for the judgeship, which covers Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. The Republican nominee will be alone on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Cook is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, where she also serves as an adjunct faculty member.
Bunton-Shults-Davis is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee College of law.
• Why do you want to be a judge?
Cook: “After a 27 year legal career that includes nearly 40 jury trials and hundreds of bench trials, I feel called to serve our community because just like it matters who governs, it also matters who judges. It’s about competence as well as character. We need judges who are unquestionably qualified to apply the law “by the book” and who are also grounded in the principles of “the good book,” especially the humility to seek wisdom and discernment before ruling upon the facts and the law in each case.”
Bunton-Shults-Davis: “Judicial service provides an opportunity to work to seek the truth and promote justice between opposing parties. The people of our region have been impacted adversely by COVID health issues and restrictions and increases in drug addiction and violence. Circuit Court is is a place where conflicts stemming from all these issues and other events such as business dissolutions and personal property losses can be resolved under the law. I am drawn to working as a judge to promote fair and just resolution of all these issues.”
• Why do you believe you have the temperament to serve as a judge?
Cook: “Being a mother, pastor’s wife and trial attorney requires processing vast amounts of information, moving at a demanding pace and helping many different people in stressful situations. I still firmly believe in the traditional role of a judge. Our judges must have a humble understanding of what their role is — to apply the law as written, not legislate it from the bench. Beyond the letters of the law, there’s also a human element that no law school can teach. Law books are not cookbooks.”
Bunton-Shults-Davis: “I have worked with contesting parties, injured parties, government officials citizens seeking redress of issues with government, business partners, families, children and other parties seeking to resolve disputes of every type and kind. I am told that I am patient. I believe in justice and I know how to seek the truth among contesting litigants to resolve a conflict.”
• Is there something from your personal or professional background that you believe will be an asset to you on the bench?
Cook: “Almost 40 jury trials and hundreds of bench trials are my key qualification in seeking to preside over a trial court. That experience has earned me the honor of teaching Trial Practice at my alma mater, the UT College of Law. I am also a former president of the Washington County Bar Association and I served many years on a statewide committee with lawyers and judges reviewing and revising the rules of practice and procedure for our courts, or in other words, the how and why of how our courts work to keep the judicial process impartial for everyone.”
Bunton-Shults-Davis: “I have served by special appointment as a substitute judge, special master, receiver and mediator. I have worked in a wide variety of cases and roles in the judicial system. I have tried many bench trials and have tried jury trials. As a young person I traveled extensively throughout Eastern and Western Europe. I have raised a family and have been married for 29 years.”
• What improvements would you like to see made to the judicial process?
Cook: “If elected, as a junior colleague on the bench, I pledge to put in the extra hours and do what it takes to help get the job done catching up on cases. That’s because when your family is on the line, your property is in dispute, your business is getting sued, or you’ve been injured, justice delayed truly is justice denied.”
Bunton-Shults-Davis: “I would like to see expedited docketing of cases involving children affected by drug abuse or violent homes. Further, I would like to see expansion of the drug recovery courts and residential programs involving abstinence and vocational training for persons who come before the courts.”
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28. Tennesseans have until Monday to register to vote in the election.