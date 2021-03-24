MOUNTAIN CITY — Two people riding on a motorcycle were killed Tuesday in a crash with a pickup truck on Tenn. Highway 91 at 7 p.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the driver of the motorcycle was Luther Dunn, 33, Laurel Bloomery. His passenger was Deidra Dunn, 33, Mountain City.
The 1995 Kawasaki was traveling south and going through a curve when it overturned and slid across the highway.
Investigators said the motorcycle slid into the oncoming traffic lane and under a northbound 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Gregory Proffitt, 62, of Mountain City. The truck then ran over both of the people on the motorcycle.
Proffitt was reported to be uninjured in the accident.