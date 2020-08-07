ELIZABETHTON — Carter County has a long tradition of write-in voting and has even had a couple of write-in candidates win county-wide elections over the years, but never in that distinguished tradition has there ever been two write in winners in the same race before Thursday night.
Among the smattering of county offices being contested in Thursday’s Carter County General Election were two constable positions in the 8th District. Both positions were vacant and the Carter County Commission had not acted to fill the position until the people could decide.
The only problem was that the vacancies did not attract any candidates. The official ballot left a blank spot under the position.
In the past, write-in candidates had been elected in such situations, but Thursday was the first time when there had been two openings.
So, Robert Carroll and Myles Cook stepped into the breach and 32 voters from the 8th district wrote in Carroll’s name and another 15 wrote in Cook’s name for the two open constable positions. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said both men had met the requirements to be elected.
Jason Holly was a much more successful write-in candidate in gathering votes on Thursday but did not win his race. Holly is the current municipal judge of Elizabethton, but he did not run for election to the position.
Teresa Murray Smith, a retired prosecutor from the 1st and 2nd Judicial Districts did enter the race and was the only candidate to appear on the ballot. When Holly decided he did want to run for the position, he had to run as a write-in candidate, even though he was the incumbent.
Smith received 1,459 votes, while Holly received 687 votes.
In the only county-wide race in the general election, Ronnie Taylor was unopposed for another term as property assessor. He received 7,808 votes.
Carter County School Board
In other races in Carter County, there will be one new face on the Carter County School Board. Dylan Hill was elected from the 8th District. He was elected to the 8-person board.
Three incumbents were re-elected to the school board. They were Keith Bowers Sr., who received 1,154 votes in the 1st District. Danny Ward, who received 890 votes in the 4th District. Kelly Crain received 787 votes in the 6th District.
• Elsewhere, Dustin Baker was elected constable from the 7th District with 888 votes.