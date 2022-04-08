ELIZABETHTON — Two men charged with unrelated violent crimes in Carter County this week were arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on Friday and both men are being held in the Carter County Jail.
40-year-old Eric Lee Thompson turned himself in to authorities on Thursday night for a charge of attempted first degree murder. Investigators believe Thompson shot 49-year-old Jeffery Shawn McMahan on Wednesday evening in Thompson’s Roan Mountain residence. Thompson appeared in Sessions Court on the charge Friday morning. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Thompson and set his bond at $100,000.
Also making his first appearance in court on Friday was Mark Thomas Cordray, 49, who is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of Mitchell Claffy on Wednesday morning in the Milligan community. During Cordray’s court appearance on Friday morning, Judge Bowers appointed a public defender for Cordray.
Bowers ordered both men to be back in court on April 13 for status.
According to the arrest warrants, the sheriff’s department began its investigation of the Roan Mountain shooting at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies responded to the Valero gas station on U.S. Highway 19E in Roan Mountain to check on a man who was suffering gunshot wounds. McMahan was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his wounds by the Carter County Rescue Squad. Through the investigation, it was found that McMahan was brought to the Valero by his longtime girlfriend.
Investigators reported that prior to the shooting, the woman had driven McMahan to the residence of Thompson on Shell Creek Road to retrieve property that McMahan said belonged to him. She said McMahan went inside the residence stayed for about 10 minutes and then she heard three gun shots. She said McMahan stumbled to the car told her he had been shot and she helped into the car and then drove to get help for McMahan. When investigators went to Thompson’s residence, multiple stains of what appeared to be blood were found on the front porch, but Thompson was not home.
The Elizabethton Police Department began the investigation of the Milligan death at 4:16 a.m. on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to 105 Mountain View Drive, Apartment 17, on a welfare check. Upon arrival the officers knocked on the door, but there was no answer. The officer was able to see a body lying in the hallway, surrounded in blood. Officers made entry and discovered Claffy lying on the hallway floor and he appeared to be dead. The officers then discovered Cordray suffering from a cut. He was in a bedroom. Cordray was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. While at the hospital, Cordray reportedly told officers he needed to talk to someone and confess.
According to the arrest warrant, Cordray said he and Claffy had been partners for several years. Cordray said they had been arguing for the past two days and that Cordray had been breaking items in the residence with a hammer. Cordray said Claffy had told him he was leaving him. Cordray told officers he had a knife and he pulled it and stabbed Claffy on top of the head. Cordray said he then stabbed Claffy several more times. Cordray said Claffy tried to leave and Claffy kept telling Cordray to get out of the way. Cordray told the investigator he did not let Claffy leave.