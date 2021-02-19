Two Jonesborough residents were recently recognized for their community service efforts during the annual Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards on Feb. 7.
The GVSA is an initiative by Volunteer Tennessee that recognizes individuals who dedicate their time to volunteer service within their communities across the state.
Ruth Verhegge began the Paws in Blue program, which raises money to purchase K-9 dogs for the Jonesborough Police Department. Verhegge was inspired to start the fundraising effort after an incident in which a suspect was shot and killed by an officer and a second officer was injured.
“If a K-9 had been available, the young man might not have been shot, the officer would not bear the weight of having killed someone and the incident would most likely have been a quiet apprehension,” said Verhegge.
Previous to Verhegge’s efforts, the Jonesborough Police Department had one K-9 who was not trained to apprehend suspects.
In 2018, the Paws in Blue program raised enough money to purchase and train two dogs, train two handlers and provide maintenance for the dogs. The cost to purchase and train one dog alone is between $15,000 and $18,000, while maintenance for the dogs, which includes food and vet care, runs around $3,000 a year. In 2019, Paws in Blue was able to provide two more dogs. The Paws in Blue program has raised over $75,000 since it’s beginning through fundraising efforts, which includes a donation by the Department of Homeland Security.
“Ruth and her creating Paws in Blue has been a lifesaver,” said Chief Ron Street of the Jonesborough Police Department. “Liter-ally.”
Street said a K-9 and a handler are assigned every departmental shift, and that the dogs have helped build better relationships between the police department and the community.
Alongside the Paws in Blue program, Verhegge also raised money for the Jonesborough Flag Project which allows the 100 flags that line Jonesborough’s Main Street to be maintained, replaced and adopted. Verhegge also leads an annual flag replacement ceremony.
Harlee Petretta was involved in a multitude of community service projects, both at David Crockett High School, which she graduated from in 2020, and in the Washington County community.
Petretta served as the president of her school’s chapter of the National Beta Club where she participated in every volunteer activity sponsored by the club, which included volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank and the John Reed Assisted Living Facility to help provide hygiene products and food boxes to the elderly in Washington County, initiating a food drive for the local food pantry and hosting an appreciation breakfast for the school bus drivers.
Petretta’s volunteer work doesn’t stop at her high school, though.
She volunteered with the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association and assisted with activities like Jonesborough’s Choc-olate Fest and Scoop Fest. Petretta also assists in recruiting and organizing other teenage volunteers to help merchants during downtown events.
Petretta volunteered and helped organize other volunteers during the Annual December Progressive Dinner Fundraiser for the Washington County Heritage Alliance where they served dinner, cleaned and reset the dining room three times and assisted in the cleanup after the dinner. She also got teenagers involved in community service during the local Kiwanis Club’s annual spaghetti dinner which raised money for Washington County schools.
Both Verhegge and Petretta were nominated for the GVSA by the United Way of East TN Highlands and the Jonesborough Community Chest. The virtual awards ceremony can be viewed on Youtube.