Two leaders in the Johnson City Fire Department recently graduated from the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy, making them among just 50 graduates from Tennessee.
Interim Fire Chief David Bell and District Chief Jonathan Fulmer were both recognized by the City Commission during a meeting on May 20.
In a press release, the city said the nationally recognized program is designed to provide senior fire officers with a broad perspective on a variety of topics associated with fire administration. In addition to four years of coursework, all participants must complete multiple applied research projects to demonstrate their knowledge in real-life situations.
“Interim Chief Bell and District Chief Fulmer not only met stringent selection criteria for admission into this program but completed its rigorous coursework while excelling in their roles with the Johnson City Fire Department,” City Manager Pete Peterson said in the press release.
“I commend both of these dedicated, hard-working individuals for their personal commitment to lifelong professional development.”
Bell is a 23-year veteran of the city’s fire department and is serving as interim fire chief. As deputy chief, he’s been responsible for overseeing the budget, training and grants for the department.
Fulmer has worked with the department for 17 years and has served as district chief for two years.
More than 1,500 graduates have graduated from the executive fire program, but only 50 are from Tennessee. Bell and Fulmer are the only current members of the Johnson City Fire Department who have completed the program. A third department member is scheduled to graduate next year.
Former Assistant Chief Mark J. Finucane, who has since retired, graduated from the program in August 2010.