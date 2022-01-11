ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton and its various departments and partners continue to promote the renovations of the downtown district.
The city is encouraging downtown building owners to upgrade their properties through two separate grants. One of the grants is locally funded and the other is a state-funded grant.
The city-funded grant is the Downtown Facade Rehabilitation Grant. The grants for 2022 were announced in December and seven grants were awarded. The total amount of the grants was $10,000 and all of it was used in the grants. The awardees are:
• Bonnie Kate Theater, 115 S. Sycamore St., $2,000 for facade renovations.
• The Peddler’s Cart, 404 E. Elk Ave., $1,950 for repainting and brick repairs.
• The Dressing Room and Simply Elegant Bakery, 528 E. Elk Ave., $930 for window replacement.
• Troy Sloan’s Garage, 411 E. Doe Ave., $1,750 for repainting.
• J’s Corner Restaurant, 102 S. Lynn Ave., $1,137.50 for repainting.
• Riverside Taphouse, 635 E. Elk Ave., $1,550 for repainting, stone and stucco repair.
• Tangles Hair Salon, 450 E. F St., $682.50, for exterior renovations.
The grant awardees have until June 1, 2022 to complete their projects and file reimbursement paperwork to the city in order to receive their reimbursements.
The second, state-funded grant, is the Downtown Improvement Grant. The total amount in this grant is $150,000. The grant is being administered for the city by the First Tennessee Development District. Similar to the local facade grant, the state program provides money to downtown property owners to make exterior renovations to their buildings. The grant requires a local match of 25%.
The city held a public meeting in the City Council Chambers on Monday evening to release the application for the grant and communicate important details about the grant. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.
The grants are for commercial buildings or mixed use buildings only and will come as a reimbursement after the property owner has completed the project. The reimbursement is for 75% of the cost of the project, up to a maximum of $45,000.
There is another financial opportunity being offered to small business owners, property owners or investors to purchase or renovate a downtown property or to purchase fixed equipment for the direct purpose of business creation, expansion, or renovation. The opportunity comes through the Downtown Elizabethton Loan Program. It is a low-interest loan of up to $25,000.
The city will be providing more information on this loan program later this week.
The city is also doing its part to improve downtown with a sidewalk renovation project. Starting today, the first block of downtown sidewalks on the south side of the street from Cannon’s Fine Furniture to Armed Forces Drive will be under repair. The purpose of this work is to eliminate tripping hazards. The work is being done by the Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Department.
For more information on downtown renovation programs, call Planing Director Logan Engle at 542-1503.