Two leaders from East Tennessee State University, Dr. Chassidy Cooper and Dr. Nicholas Hagemeier, will participate in the 2021 EAB Rising Higher Education Leaders Fellowship. This select group of leaders from across the country will meet for the next nine months to explore challenges and creative solutions in higher education.
EAB is a Washington-based education research company that partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staffs to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas — enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.
This nine-month, cohort-based experience aims to build community, develop a depth of expertise in the topics and issues that matter most to institutional strategy, and provide focused professional skills development from EAB industry experts.
Dr. Chassidy Cooper currently serves as the Equity and Inclusion coordinator at ETSU. Prior to joining ETSU, Cooper worked in academic and student affairs areas including: academic and career advising, academic support, new student orientation, first-year experience and student leadership development.
A native Arkansan, Cooper received her bachelor’s degree in history from Sewanee — the University of the South, a master’s degree in higher education from University of Arkansas Little Rock and her doctoral degree in Interdisciplinary Leadership Studies at the University of Central Arkansas.
As a Graduation and Retention Advocate award winner, Academy for Teaching and Learning award recipient, and Southern Region Education (SREB) Doctoral Scholar program graduate, Cooper has been on the front line of student success, learning and retention. Her passion for equity and inclusion is evident in her research agenda and community engagement. As a diversity champion, Cooper hopes to make everyone feel visible, validated and valued in effort to support ETSU’s inclusive excellence.
Through this EAB Rising Higher Education Leaders fellowship, Cooper is excited to engage with EAB experts and higher education leaders across the country.
“My hope is to deepen my understanding of pertinent issues in higher education and move the needle forward in matters related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in order to advance ETSU’s strategic mission and goals,” Cooper said.
Dr. Nicholas “Nick” Hagemeier is vice chair and associate professor of Pharmacy Practice and director of Student Professional Development at ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. He also serves as director of ETSU’s Pharmacy Practice Research Fellowship.
Hagemeier earned his PharmD, MS, and Ph.D. degrees from Purdue University. He has been at ETSU since 2011.
Hagemeier’s research has focused on the role of pharmacists in preventing opioid-related morbidity and mortality as well as the role of academic institutions in fostering student wellbeing. In 2018, he was appointed to the U.S. Health and Human Services Pain Management Best Practices Interagency Task Force. He is a graduate of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) Academic Leadership Fellows Program and has served AACP in multiple leadership roles.
At ETSU, Hagemeier is a 2020 Presidential Fellow and has served on the Faculty Senate, Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the President’s Strategic Research Planning Group and the Quality Enhancement Plan Development Committee. He recently chaired the university’s Working Group on Research and Innovation. At Gatton College of Pharmacy, he has championed integration of an evidence-based student mentoring program as well as the Gatton Wellbeing Program, a student-led program that fosters wellbeing among students, staff, and faculty.
“It is indeed an honor to represent ETSU as an EAB Rising Higher Education Leaders Fellow,” Hagemeier said. “The opportunity to learn, to be challenged, to network, and to grow personally and professionally is exciting. My hope is that the fellowship will equip me to better serve my colleagues, students and institution as a whole. I am grateful for the institution’s investment in me.”
Contributed to the Press