ELIZABETHTON —The search for the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has been narrowed to two finalists, one a Georgia school superintendent and the other TCAT Elizabethton's vice president.
David J. Hicks and Daniel Ray O’Quinn will be interviewed on campus on May 3, the next step in the selection of a successor to Dean Blevins, who is retiring as president in June.
O’Quinn is currently vice president of TCAT Elizabethton and Hicks is superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Georgia, and an adjunct professor at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.
The men will participate in campus interviews at the college’s main campus on May 3 in the auditorium of the TCAT Elizabethton Main Campus at 426 Highway 91. O’Quinn is scheduled for the first interview at 9 a.m. and Hicks will take the second interview at 10:15 a.m. The interviews will be recorded and posted for public review.
Members of the public and campus community can submit comments and other feedback via a survey link that will be available on the search webpage at the time of the interviews. To observe the interviews online, contact the Tennessee Board of Regents Vice Chancellor for Human Resources, April Preston at April.preston@tbr.edu or 616-366-4404 for a video link.
After the campus forums, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review the input from the campus community and public, conduct interviews with Hicks and O’Quinn, and then she will make a recommendation to the Board of Regents for a single candidate.
The Board will consider the chancellor’s recommendation and appointment of the next president at a meeting to be announced.
The Board or Regents began the process of choosing Blevins' successor on Jan. 31. A 14-member search committee, chaired by Regent Miles Burdine, conducted the search, which included reviewing application materials from 15 applicants representing a broad spectrum of experiences and backgrounds.
Blevins has served nearly 13 years as the sixth chief executive officer in the college’s 57-year history. Blevins began his career at the college 35 years ago as an instructor of industrial electricity and electronics.