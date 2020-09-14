East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Kayla Norman and Vanessa Smith have been selected as fellows for the Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program.
Norman serves as the lead nurse practitioner and Smith is the center manager at ETSU’s University Health Center.
The Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program, a 10-month experience, is a partnership between Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University School of Nursing and Johnson & Johnson. The program provides leadership development for advanced practice nurses and their team partners to develop and launch transformational health improvement initiatives within their organizations and communities.
Selected fellows started the program in August and will participate in virtual leadership retreats, web conferences, project mentoring circles, individual executive coaching sessions and an array of other distance-based learning activities.
The program will provide each fellow with the leadership and management skills required to effectively address the needs of their communities — especially those of vulnerable populations — and to become change agents within their practice settings and the evolving health care environment.
“I am very excited to embark on this leadership journey,” Norman said. “I am eager to gain valuable knowledge that will equip me not only to soar professionally, but will allow me to better serve my ETSU community.”
“I am honored to be chosen as a Fellow,” Smith said. “I am excited for the experience and training we will be able to bring back to our College of Nursing clinics.”
