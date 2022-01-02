Dr. Kun Yang and Dr. Min Fan, postdoctoral fellows at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, were selected to make presentations at the 2021 Shock Society annual conference, which was held virtually last fall.
The Shock Society is an organization that improves the care of victims of trauma, shock and sepsis through research, education and mentoring.
In addition, Yang and Fan each received travel awards from the organization. Only 40 of these awards were made nationwide. Yang was also selected to receive a Research Investigator Fellowship from the Shock Society.
Yang and Fan are postdoctoral fellows with Dr. Chuanfu Li’s lab in the ETSU Department of Surgery. Yang received his Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati in 2018. Fan received her Ph.D. from ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine in 2021. They are both members of ETSU’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity.
Yang’s presentation, “Macrophage HMGB1 Lactylation by Lactate during Sepsis,” described the manner in which increased serum lactate levels correlate with severity and mortality of sepsis, making lactate a critical biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and prognosis.
In addition, the $22,000 Research Investigator Fellowship was presented to Yang during the annual conference. The fellowship supports a postgraduate research fellow in research areas related to trauma, shock and sepsis. Li, professor in the Department of Surgery, will serve as Dr. Yang’s research mentor for this fellowship.
Yang’s study, “Novel Role of Lactate in HMGB1 Lactylation and Vascular Barrier Dysfunction during Sepsis,” will focus on the deleterious role of lactate in vascular injury during sepsis.
Fan was selected as a finalist to present in the New Investigator Award competition on Oct. 15, 2021, for the New Investigator Award for her abstract "Lactate Impairs Vascular Integrity by Decreasing VE-cadherin Expression via GPR81 Dependent Signaling in Sepsis."