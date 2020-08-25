ELIZABETHTON — Two Elizabethton High School students were featured in a recent national story about the paid internship they did this past summer. Levi Shingleton is a graduate of the Class of 2020, while Skyler Hilton will be returning to EHS as a member of the Class of 2021.
Both Shingleton and Hilton were selected for paid internships during the summer of 2020 with Lobaki, Inc. of Jackson, Miss., an extended reality company that has formed a partnership with Elizabethton High. Their stories were highlighted in an SQ blog. Elizabethton High School is a designated SQ Super School, a
School officials said Shingleton’s paid internship has turned into a full-time position and Hilton is continuing with Lobaki this fall, while on the remote track with EHS.
The following is taken from the XQ blog:
Skyler Hilton has the perfect summer internship. He’s working in a busy, cutting-edge tech office, learning modern job skills like 3D modeling and video editing, and making friends and connections along the way.
But the most important benefit is something else entirely: a paycheck.
“I grew up in a poor family. If this job didn’t pay, I never could have done it,” he said. “I’ve even been able to save some money.”
While high school students scramble for internships during these uncertain times, some companies and schools are working together to offer internships that can help students financially—giving them valuable work experience, a head-start on their career, and much-needed income.
Skyler, who’ll be a senior this fall at Elizabethton High, an XQ school in rural Tennessee, is spending the summer at a small tech firm in Jackson, Miss., called Lobaki, that creates virtual reality experiences for schools. Along with Elizabethton classmate, Levi Shingleton, Skyler is working with developers, designers, and artists as well as getting a foothold in the rapidly expanding VR industry.
The move to Jackson for the summer was a big jump for Skyler, who was spending time away from home for the first time. (Jackson is about 10 hours by car from Elizabethton.) While it was nerve-wracking at first, the experience has been life-altering, he said.
“I love it here. It’s been amazing. I wake up excited to go to work,” explained Skyler. “And there’s nothing like real job experience. I’ve learned and progressed so much…And it’s exciting to be a part of the VR industry. VR has so much potential, and we’re only beginning to see what that is.”
The internships came about thanks to a connection between Lobaki’s chief executive, Vince Jordan, and Elizabethton High teacher and XQ director Alex Campbell. Last year, Campbell saw Jordan on a TV news show, speaking about the importance of training and mentoring young people in the tech industry, especially young people from rural areas.
Campbell was immediately interested. Like rural areas across the country, Elizabethton grapples with local poverty and a shortage of well-paying jobs. Young people tend to move away for work, and many never return.
“Elizabethton is a beautiful area, it’s safe, it’s a great place to live, but we have a lot of generational poverty. There are whole families getting by on less than $25,000 a year, and a lot of people do not see a way out of their situation,” Campbell explained.
Elizabethton High wanted to engage students in new tech industries. They launch a virtual reality program, so some students would have the basic skills to do entry-level VR work. Campbell thought Lobaki might be a perfect match for his students.
“So, I just picked up the phone and called him. To my shock, he picked up,” Campbell said.
Campbell invited Jordan to visit the high school, and Jordan was impressed with the students’ skills, enthusiasm, and motivation. It was an easy decision to hire Skyler and Levi for summer jobs, he said, and he plans to hire more Elizabethton students next year. He even offered a full-time job to Levi, who just graduated.
“With so many schools closed, VR is skyrocketing right now. We knew we were going to need some new talent,” Jordan said. “A big part of our mission is to change the lives of young people and give them opportunities. So the whole thing made sense.”
At XQ, we believe we have to prepare students to live in our global society—to be excited about emerging fields and ready to meet world challenges. That means we must give them critical thinking skills and encourage their creativity to meet the demands of the 21st century.
For Skyler’s teachers that meant fostering his interest in virtual reality sparked by “The Matrix.”
“In ninth grade, I went to my teacher and said, ‘Teach me everything you know about computers because I want to do VR,’ ” he said. “With virtual reality, if you can imagine it, you can do it.”
Skyler’s classmate Levi became interested in virtual reality through a very different route: bumblebees. Long fascinated by the insects buzzing around his mom’s flower garden, Levi decided to create a virtual reality experience of a beehive, to demonstrate the critical role bees play in the ecosystem.
Levi loves VR, he said, “because it’s an open field. It’s technical but it’s also creative.”
Like Skyler, Levi had never been away from home. Working in the Lobaki office has been challenging and fun, and it has given him new ideas about his future. Instead of going to pharmacy school, like he once planned, he’s now considering all options.
“It seemed that my life was always about checking off lists. Now I feel like I’ve gone from the status quo to being a complete outlier,” he said. “This internship has gotten me out of my shell. It’s been really rewarding.”