Two aging buildings in Johnson City’s downtown core are receiving some tender loving care.
On Jan. 26, the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission issued certificates of appropriateness for improvements at 253 E. Main St. and 112 E. Market St.
The body has sway over design standards in the city’s downtown historic district and helps preserve the historic integrity of its structures.
Ray Smith, a builder based in New Mexico, said his family purchased the property 253 E. Main St. after he and his wife Joyce and daughter Amber Row fell in love with downtown Johnson City, citing the city’s history and potential.
They’re getting ready to restore the building, which Smith said years ago was home to a jeweler, Pedigo and Co., and eventually F.W. Woolworth Co.
They plan to begin working on construction drawings soon with hopes of having the exterior renovated in a year.
“We want to put a business in the old Woolworth’s that will bring as many people as possible to downtown,” Smith said. “We want the foot traffic to help and complement the businesses we currently have in place right now.”
The family found inspiration for the design by conducting research at the Johnson City Public Library, where they found pictures of the building in the back of a magazine from approximately 1910.
The family also owns the building next door at 255 E. Main St., which is home to Johnson City Brewing Company.
Smith said they don’t yet have tenants lined up for the available space at 253 E. Main St., which is currently vacant.
“Our buildings are located in such a prime location for any type of business, whether it’s an Urban Outfitters or a local restaurant,” Smith said. “There is so much about to happen in downtown, new apartments being built, retail coming soon and we are so excited to be a part of it.”
The historic zoning commission also approved a certificate of appropriateness in January for facade improvements on the East Market Street side of the building at 217 E. Main St., which is also vacant. Work will involve removing existing infill and installing a new, ground-floor storefront on East Market Street.
Shawn Blount, who owns the building with his brother Travis, told the Press that they’re aiming to provide a more attractive entrance to the Market Street side of the building while also meeting needs for fire safety and access to electric utilities.
The building will consist of multi-family residential on the second floor and commercial space on the ground floor, which could have room for two businesses depending on the space requirements of tenants.
Blount said the brothers hope complete the residential side of the project by May 1 with facade improvements wrapping up around the same time.
He expects the first floor interior shell won’t see much further work until the owners find a tenant. At that time, they’ll complete the renovations to meet the individual needs of the business.
“The existing ground floor conditions are anachronistic and detract from the historic integrity of this important building,” city staff wrote in a January report to HZC members. “The proposed improvements would be a welcomed and appropriate treatment that would add much-needed transparency to the ground floor.”
Staff added that the project’s chosen materials and streamlined design are simple enough to avoid competing with the historic character of the facade.
“The contemporary detailing is an honest expression of the era in which the improvements were made,” staff continued. “This is all achieved with a thoughtful sensitivity to the scale, rhythm and proportions that are typical of ground floor commercial buildings in downtown Johnson City.”