Two residents at a Johnson City nursing home died after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the facility's administrator confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Since reporting 30 cases among residents on Aug. 12, The Waters at Johnson City confirmed 14 additional infections and its first two fatalities. Two residents recovered. There was no mention of any cases among the facility's staff members.
"We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus within our facility which includes weekly testing of all staff and residents," a statement from The Waters said. "We have a dedicated isolation wing for COVID-19 positive residents. We are in close communication with local and State health officials to ensure we are taking every appropriate step.
"The safety and well being of our residents is our top priority and we are following recommended preventive measures until this terrible virus has been eradicated from our facility," the statement continued. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes at this crucial time."