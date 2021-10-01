A man and a woman have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Erwin man whose burned body was found on Sept. 20 in Hawkins County.
Authorities have identified the dead man as Jacob Britt Sawyer, 26. His body was found on Substation Road at Mooresburg in far western Hawkins County.
Deputies arrested Jordan Vance Coleman, also known as Jordan Vance Way, 23, of Telford, and Isabelle A. Krueger, 22, of 118 Coward Road, Apartment No. 1, Mooresburg.
They became persons of interest in the investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
In a Friday afternoon news release, Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said evidence was presented to a grand jury on Friday and an indictment was returned charging both Coleman and Krueger with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
"An autopsy of Mr. Sawyer revealed that he had been shot multiple times, and set on fire," the news release said.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of what appeared to be a "burnt human" on Substation Road in Mooresburg, as reported by the sheriff's office.
Upon arrival at the scene, sheriff’s deputies found a deceased male whose body had been burned.
The two indicted suspects were being held in the Hawkins County Jail; Coleman on $1 million bond and Krueger on a $750,000 bond. The initial court date is Dec. 10 in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
Also participating in the investigation were sheriff's offices in Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The investigation is continuing.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.