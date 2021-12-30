ELIZABETHTON — A few more candidates have picked up papers to run in the May primary for the Carter County Republican Party, and a few candidates have already returned their completed petitions to the Carter County Election Commission.
A few candidates have taken papers to compete as independents against the Republican nominees in the county’s August general election.
For the next few days, the Johnson City Press will provide a glimpse at some of the candidates in the contested countywide races. Today the Press will take a look at the two candidates running for county clerk.
Randall Jenkins, a member of the Carter County Commission, is challenging incumbent Mary Gouge.
Jenkins said he would like to improve the operations of the office if he is elected. “I hope to modernize the office,” Jenkins said. “I want to make it more efficient.”
Jenkins has served seven years on the Carter County Commission and has been the chairman of the Rules and By-laws Committee during the past reapportionment of the county’s election districts following the 2020 federal census. Jenkins is also the general manager of the Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger restaurants in Johnson City and Elizabethton
Gouge said the clerk’s office is as up-to-date and as efficient as it can be, adding “We have all the BIS equipment the state recommends.”
She said BIS is the state provider of computer equipment to run the programs for the clerk’s office. “We also have a wonderful staff that is very caring of our customers and their needs,” Gouge said.
In the trustee’s race, four candidates are seeking to take the office being vacated by Randal Lewis, who is retiring. The challengers are Aaron Greer, Jeffrey Guinn, Travis Hill and Chad Lewis. The race will be highlighted on Saturday.
In the race for mayor, three candidates have taken papers. These include Patty Woodby, who currently serves as mayor after being elected by the Carter County Commission after previous mayor Rusty Barnett died in office. Two other will challenge Woodby in the primary. They are Michael Wayne Ensor and Danny Ward; Ward is currently a member of the Carter County School Board.
Two candidates have picked up papers to run as independents for mayor in the general election. They are: Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey, the son of former Carter County mayor Leon Humphrey. The mayor’s race will be highlighted on Sunday.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent sheriff Dexter Lunceford faces three challengers who are all retired officers. Thomas Smith and Mike Fraley are both recently retired from the sheriff’s department and Kim Birchfield is retired from the Johnson City Police Department. Another retired officer from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Rocky Croy, is running as an independent and will face the winner of the Republican Primary in the August general election. The sheriff’s race will be highlighted on Monday.