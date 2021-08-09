Two bondsmen have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism after they broke into the wrong home while armed in Erwin on Friday morning.
“We have made two arrests, and there is an arrest outstanding that we hope to get taken care of today,” said Erwin Chief of Police Regan Tilson.
James Harvey Davis, Douglas Eugene Frank Jr. and Daniel James Buchanan were working for Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds as bondsmen when they allegedly broke into a home on Gay Street in search of a woman who had skipped bail, but who police said no longer lived at the address. A 15-year-old girl whose family had been living in the home for a little over a month was the only one in the home at the time.
According to police reports, after knocking on the residence’s door and receiving no answer, Buchanan gave orders to Davis and Frank to kick the door in. After doing so, the report said the 15-year-old resident stated she was “awakened by a loud noise. She got out of bed and started to go down the stairs when she was confronted by two armed male subjects standing at the bottom of the stairs.”
The police report then states the resident was ordered to come down the stairs, and was placed against a wall and searched. After being searched by the men, the girl was allowed to go outside and call her father, according to the report.
“Friday morning, I got a call, I was at work, from my daughter and she told me that three men had just broke down the door and had guns,” said David Cannon, the father of the 15-year-old.
According to Cannon, the men also did significant damage to the door of the home and searched through the family’s personal belongings.
“I don’t know what they was looking for, because people can't hide in a dresser drawer or boxes that we had on the floor, because actually we’re still just moving in,” said Cannon. “We haven’t even got settled yet.”
According to the police report and Cannon, the bondsmen had been informed by a neighbor prior to the incident that the woman the men were seeking had not lived at the residence for nearly a year. The bondsmen had also not notified police of their intent to attempt to take the woman into custody, according to the police.
Cannon moved his family from the Outer Banks, North Carolina, to Erwin roughly three years ago, but said the incident is making him rethink keeping his family in the town.
“We really don’t even know if we want to live here in this town anymore, and my daughter is struggling, really struggling, staying in the house.”
Cannon said alongside the criminal charges he plans to file a civil suit on the company.
“I would like to shut the doors on the place if they conduct business that way,” said Cannon. “And at least it might save another child from possibly getting shot or something.”