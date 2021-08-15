Twin artists Brooklyn and Jessica Beaver always dreamed of opening their own art gallery one day.
“One day” came in February with their Mountainview Art Gallery in downtown Jonesborough.
Now, they have a storefront to sell their artwork, which runs the gamut from canvas paintings, woodwork, pen and ink to stickers, digital art and book illustrations. And having finished their college education, each graduating from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s of fine arts in graphic design, they’re looking to expand their offerings and bring in some of their more recent work.
“We’ve just kind of tried to tackle anything in art that we can do,” Brooklyn said. “We just want to try new stuff all the time.”
Jessica said they want to have a variety of artwork so anybody can find something they like, and said they’re also focusing on more locally focused imagery such as wildlife, and the custom work they’ve done for nearly a decade now. Thus far, Jessica said, things have gone smoothly, though they’re still learning the ropes.
“It’s been pretty interesting just trying to get your art out there, and just get noticed for it,” Jessica said.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience, and it’s kind of pushed us out of our comfort zone a little bit because we’ve both always been kind of reserved and try to keep to ourselves, but at the same time it’s been really exciting to talk to new people, break out of that shell and just kind of express yourself a little bit more and show people what it is you’re passionate about.”
One of their biggest challenges has been trying to fight the anxiety and insecurity of being your own boss and trying to pursue your dreams, and staying positive and confident.
“It’s mostly kind of fighting those anxieties, which I think if you’re starting your own business I think a lot of people struggle with that,” Jessica said. “It’s like the biggest thing is just the confidence, but we’ve, something that’s surprised me, we’ve had a lot of people really supportive locally so far, and we’ve really enjoyed meeting people in the community. Even other businesses have been really supportive.”
Brooklyn said their late grandmother, who discovered her passion for woodworking in her 70s, is the person who inspired their decision and motivation to open an art gallery.
“You don’t have to wait on your dreams,” Brooklyn said. “You can try it now, and you don’t have to ‘What if?’”
You can stop by the Mountainview Art Gallery, 107 1/2 E. Courthouse Square, Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also visit their website, which includes an online store, at www.mountainviewartgallery.com.