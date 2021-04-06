ELIZABETHTON — The popular Tweetsie Trail could possibly have its length extended by 50%, with a connection to a growing mountain bike trail section.
That was the possibility being considered by the Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday evening. The committee voted unanimously to recommend to the full County Commission that a donation of approximately 28 acres of land between Valley Forge and Hampton be accepted by the county. The land is on property that formerly was used for the narrow gauge tracks of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad.
The donation has already been studied by the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board. Chairman Ken Gough said the land could be used to extend the Tweetsie Trail from its current end at Hatcher Lane along State Line Road. He said some stretches of highways and streets would be needed for part of the trail extension, but the land could be used to build a trail from the end of Mill Pond Road to the Green Bridge Landing pocket community park along the Doe River at Hampton High School.
Gough said that would add 4.5 miles of new trail to the Tweetsie Trail, extending it from its current length of 9.7 miles. The trail currently runs from Legion Street in Johnson City to Hatcher Lane in Elizabethton. The extension would carry the trail to Railroad Street in Hampton on what Gough called some of the most beautiful and scenic parts of the entire route. He said the portion of the trail on the Hampton side is in very good shape and would not require a lot of development. That side also includes a waterfall and some rock formations that appear to be good for rock climbing.
Gough said the extension includes a major railroad tunnel which is in very good condition and is used by the city of Elizabethton to run a water line that provides 60 percent of the city’s public water.
The biggest problem is the old bridge across the Doe River just below the tunnel. He said the concrete in the bridge is falling off and there are holes in the bridge. If the bridge is beyond saving, Gough said there is a set of piers that once served the parallel railroad bridge that are still in very good shape.
He said the property could also be used to extend the Tweetsie Trail to the Hampton Watershed Bike Trail, which is operated by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Gough said that would be a big impact because plans are already being considered to add 10 miles of additional mountain bike trails in that park that would allow for a 1,000-foot drop in elevation.
Gough said the Tweetsie Trail is a popular local bike trail at its current 9.7 miles. He said that by extending the trail to 15 miles and the additional trails in the Hampton Watershed Park, that could mean a 25-mile bike trail that would draw tourists into the area, especially with the beauty of the Hampton portion of the trail.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she explored the property in Hampton at the tunnel on Sunday and found it was very beautiful scenery.
In other matters, the committee voted unanimously to once again accept a donation of land in order to establish a community park in Fish Springs. The committee had to vote on the gift for the second time because a new survey of a right of way had changed the dimensions of the property.
Woodby also told the committee of a recent problem the county encountered on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. She said a woman in a wheelchair recently encountered problems in one of the courthouse bathrooms. The committee has been working on ADA compliance and unanimously approved the expenditure of $11,900 for architectural services to bring the courthouse into compliance.