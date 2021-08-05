ELIZABETHTON — Bridge No. 7 along the Tweetsie Trail, located between mile markers 4.6 and 4.8, near the corner of West G Street and Gap Creek Road in Elizabethton, will be closed on Monday, Aug. 9, and Tuesday, Aug. 10, for repairs.
