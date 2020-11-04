The Tennessee Valley Authority conducted a “baseline assessment” recently of the water at Boone Dam to see what, if anything, had accumulated during the years-long drawdown as repair work continues.
“This particular inspection was investigating trash and silt which may have accumulated on a movable screen protecting the entrance of a conduit which channels water to the power generating turbines,” said Chris Saucier, project technical director.
Workers used a remotely operated vehicle to conduct the research. As water passes by the turbines at high speed, trash and debris can cause significant damage to those turbines, Saucier said.
“By collecting trash prior to entering these conduits, TVA protects its assets from potentially expensive damage and also prevents the trash from being passed downstream,” Saucier said. These types of inspections are done routinely at all TVA dams as a regularly-scheduled maintenance activity.
Saucier said the protective screens mitigate the amount of trash or debris that gets pulled into the turbine, and TVA conducts a regular program of preventive inspections and maintenance for these screens. It’s proven to be an effective mitigation for the effects of trash and debris on the generation plant, the dam, and the waters downstream of the dam, Saucier said.
In some cases, dredging may be used to remove silt which has collected near those locations where water is allowed to enter and pass through the dam, but the need for dredging is unusual.
Most often, the trash collected on protective screens is primarily brush and decayed vegetation, though small amounts of refuse such as plastic containers are mixed in.
“This particular inspection found nothing unusual in either the content or amount of trash accumulated on the protective screen. The inspection further indicated no unusual accumulation of silt near the dam,” Saucier said.
TVA conducted its first virtual town hall meeting Oct. 15 with residents and other interested parties. TVA subject matter experts spoke about the Boone Dam construction, lake level fluctuations that are currently underway, vegetation management, and dock permitting.
Boone Lake will rise to a level of approximately 1,360 feet by mid-November and will hold until mid-March when the water is expected to rise again.
Residents are encouraged to download and monitor the TVA LakeInfo app, available in the Apple App store and on Google Play.