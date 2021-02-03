After raising it by about eight feet last fall, the Tennessee Valley Authority will resume incrementally increasing the water level at Boone Lake on March 15.
According to a newsletter this week from the TVA, the lake level will increase by about two feet per week, and TVA expects lake levels will be at or near summer pool (1,380 to 1,382 feet) sometime this summer.
The agency anticipates lake operations will return to normal by July 2022.
These “raise and holds” are part of the fluctuation and testing phase of the project, which will help the TVA evaluate the performance of the underground cutoff wall that crews installed to prevent erosion along the dam’s earthen embankment.
It will also allow the agency to collect data from instruments that measure water pressure as well as movement within the dam and the soil and rock beneath the dam.
“While lake levels are targeted to rise at an average of two feet per week during the planned raise periods, the 2-foot rise over a given week may occur over a single day or may be spread over several days during the week,” Project Technical Director Chris Saucier said in the newsletter.
Residents should expect an extended hold at 1,373 feet, which the agency said is the level at which the internal erosion problem occurred in 2014.
In October 2014, the TVA discovered a sinkhole near the base of the Boone Dam embankment and found water and sediment seeping from the riverbank below. The agency ultimately launched a multi-year repair effort that required it to lower the lake’s water surface to 1,350 to 1,355 feet above sea level.
TVA started raising the water level in mid-October 2020 and continued through mid-November. Levels have remained at 1,360 feet since then.
The fluctuations will continue throughout 2021 and into 2022. According to a graph of future changes, the agency anticipates the lake will begin decreasing to winter pool levels in September before ultimately returning to summer pool in April 2022.
“(Our team) feels extremely confident,” TVA spokesperson Mary Ellen Miller said. “They actually took a very conservative approach to how they were going to fix this dam because they wanted to fix it and fix it right the first time.”
Miller said the TVA is encouraging people to remove items along the shoreline before the water level starts to rise.
In January, crews poured the last concrete piling that will form the dam’s underground cutoff wall, which consists of hundreds of overlapping concrete pillars that will address seepage in the earthen embankment.
Miller said the completion of the cutoff wall is a significant milestone for the project.
“We basically built a dam within the dam, and now we’re doing verification testing to make sure all those concrete piles are the way they’re supposed to be,” Miller said.
Between now and March, the agency will inspect and test the wall’s concrete piles to ensure they were constructed as specified. The wall is not considered complete until TVA finishes this verification process.
TVA will now build a flood wall and restore the crest of the dam’s earthen embankment, which was cut down so repair work could occur. Crews will also begin site restoration, which will involve removing office trailers, parking lots, restoring the beach and building a new bathhouse.
TVA expects these activities will continue until summer 2022.
A temporary beach the TVA set up when the lake levels dropped will be submerged this year as the waterline returns to normal. In 2021, Miller said, the lake won’t have a public beach, but in 2022, the old beach will again be accessible.
Miller added that the agency has stayed within its budget for the repair project and the five-to-seven-year time frame it initially laid out for the work.