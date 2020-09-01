After years of lowered lake levels as crews repair Boone Dam’s earthen embankment, the Tennessee Valley Authority will begin raising the water at Boone Lake in mid-October.
Starting the week of Oct. 15, the lake level will increase at an average rate of two feet per week until it reaches an elevation between 1,358 and 1,362 feet in mid-November, bringing it close to the normal winter pool level.
Water levels will remain at 1,360 feet through mid-March. Currently, the operating range of the lake is between 1,350 and 1,355 feet.
The typical winter water level at Boone Lake is about 1,362 feet and summer pool is 1,382 feet.
TVA spokesperson Mary Ellen Miller said the changes in the water level will allow the agency to collect data on the repair work and access coves unreachable by land to remove overgrown vegetation.
Miller said the agency does not plan on lowering the lake levels again once it starts raising them in October.
“People should be pretty excited that Boone Lake is starting to come back,” she said.
Miller said residents should start removing any unsecured items along the lake’s shoreline, which could be washed away once lake levels start rising. They’ll have about six weeks before the agency begins raising the waterline.
Although the agency has no plans to raise water levels above 1,360 feet until spring 2021, the TVA said it is possible lake levels will rise above that threshold for short periods as the agency handles heavy rainfall.
The agency expects lake fluctuations will resume in spring 2021 following the completion of the underground cutoff wall, which TVA is installing to prevent internal erosion along the dam’s earthen embankment.
Once crews finish the cutoff wall, the TVA said earlier this year that it will begin site restoration, which will involve putting the beach back, returning public restrooms and restoring the 10-feet of elevation cut from the top of the dam.{/span}
The TVA said it will provide additional details about lake fluctuations beyond March 2021 at a virtual town hall on Oct. 15.
The agency anticipates the repair effort at Boone Dam will be completed in July 2022.
In October 2014, the Tennessee Valley Authority discovered a sinkhole near the base of the Boone Dam embankment, which connects to the concrete portion of the structure.
Crews found water and sediment seeping from the riverbank, and in an effort to stop internal erosion along the embankment, the TVA launched a repair effort that required the agency to lower the water level.