With the underground cutoff wall complete, several lingering tasks remain before Boone Lake officially returns to normal operations in summer 2022.
The wall, an overlapping series of pillars poured into the earth like pickets of a fence, is designed to prevent internal erosion along the dam's earthen embankment. The last piling of that seepage barrier went in the ground in January.
Since then, the Tennessee Valley Authority has been testing the effectiveness of the repair work. On March 15, the TVA started conducting field tests by raising the reservoir two feet per week.
The agency held the water level at 1,352 feet of elevation for the five-year period of the repair and brought it up to 1,360 feet just before finishing the cutoff wall. The lake has stayed at 1,373 feet since April 28, which is the point at which the internal erosion problem occurred in 2014. Instruments have been measuring movement and water within the dam.
"Right now we're seeing positive results," said Bob Deacy, TVA's senior vice president of Generation Projects. "We're not seeing anything negative. So right now the dam is telling us that the cutoff wall right now is in very good shape and is not leaking."
TVA plans to hold the water level at 1,373 feet for the month of May. Around May 28, the water level will continue to increase at a rate of two feet per week.
"We just want to make sure we gather quite a bit of data to compare and dot our t's and cross our i's so we can show all the independent reviews we did what we're planning to do," Principal Project Manager Sam Vinson said Wednesday.
Vinson expects Boone Lake will hit full summer pool — 1,382 feet — in July. In a normal year, Vinson said, the lake would reach that level right around this time.
In October 2014, the TVA discovered a sinkhole near the base of the Boone Dam embankment and found water and sediment seeping from the riverbank below. The agency ultimately launched a multi-year repair effort that required it to lower the lake’s water surface to 1,350 to 1,355 feet above sea level.
As they were preparing to construct the cutoff wall, crews removed about 10 feet of earth from the top of the embankment to give them room to work.
Instead of replacing the crest of the embankment with soil, workers will construct a concrete flood wall. Work will begin on that structure in June and finish early next year.
TVA also needs to remove the infrastructure it put in to facilitate the dam repair. That included roads, storage buildings and a concrete batch plant, which supplied concrete for the repair effort as workers installed pilings for the cutoff wall.
The agency will remove those structures and replace them with public facilities like restrooms and parking lots. There won't be a beach available for the public at Boone Lake this summer, but it will be available by Memorial Day next year.
Overall, Deacy said, the goal of the project was two-fold: To protect the general public both downstream and upstream.
As the agency raises the level of the lake, Deacy said, material that came up from shore lines will float to the surface, including debris and trash. Workers have been in the process of cleaning the lake and preparing it for summer pool.