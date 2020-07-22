ERWIN — Unicoi County is one of seven communities chosen for the pilot of a new TVA remote ready work program.
Melissa Halsell, a TVA economic development program manager, presented a brief overview of the FlexJobs program at the county’s Joint Economic Development Board’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday.
Following her presentation, Board Chairman Lee Brown said the program’s employment potential is equal to a new company bringing in 50 new jobs to the county.
Halsell described the program as the world’s largest remote work search site soon to be available to seven communities selected by TVA.
Each of the communities will receive 50 free memberships to distribute to county residents interested in finding remote employment online that matches their skill sets.
When the community is ready to launch, she said, the program will provide a path to match workers with employers and jobs.
Tyler Engle, executive director of the JEDB, said the program reflects an evolution in economic development and is a natural step forward in keeping with advances in technology. “We are grateful to TVA for allowing us to take this step,” he said.
According to a press release announcing the county’s participation in the program, participants will receive information on resume writing, remote job opportunities and in-demand skills for remote jobs via the website, www.unicoicounty.works.
Program benefits include:
• A search feature to explore vetted jobs of potential interest in more than 50 career fields;
• More than 170 jobs skills tests that can be taken an unlimited number of times to showcase and improve participants’ career abilities;
• Webinars with career experts and hiring managers to help in job searches;
• Special notification for early registration for access to FlexJobs Virtual Job Fairs, hiring events and employer spotlight webinars;
• Alert emails that match remote and flexible jobs related to a member’s profile.
In other business, the board received a summation of a recently completed housing study conducted by Patrick Bowen of the Bowen National Research.
Bowen told the board the study involved about five months of work and demographic research that showed the county is losing a few families every year.
Like many communities across the country, the county is losing its Millennials while its Baby Boomer population remains large and is expected to continue to grow, as are the county’s middle- and higher-income segments.
Other insights revealed by the study include the 2,900 daily commuters who come to work in the county but do not stay because of the lack of affordable apartments and rental homes to a blue collar workforce.
“The main reason you are not growing is you do not have housing. Your existing housing stock is holding you back,” Bowen said.
Of six apartment complexes surveyed in the study, he said none had vacancies and several had long waiting lists. The number of homes for sale was 46.
Bowen said “golden opportunities” found by the study included 110 empty parcels of land and 26 vacant buildings, including former schools, that could be developed into housing, particularly senior housing that could free up existing homes as older residents downsize.
“With 2,900 commuters, if you can get 10 percent of them to stay, you would reverse your net loss and start growth,” Bowen said.
“Anything you are doing economically, you have to have housing.”