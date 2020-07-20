The drawdown of Boone Lake in 2014 to make key repairs to Boone Dam has resulted in trees, shrubs and other vegetation growing in its lakebed and covering much of its shoreline.
Officials with the Boone Lake Association and Boone Dam Repair Coalition have routinely expressed concern that raising the lake to its full capacity when repairs are completed by the summer of 2022 will dislodge logs, debris and other vegetation that could cause problems for boat navigation, safety and water recreation.
The Tennessee Valley Authority, however, assured government officials, BLA leaders and its other “stakeholders” last week that it will be addressing those vegetation issues as it winds down work on the $460 million dam project, and reservoir levels begin to fluctuate in 2021.
The Next Stage
Kevin Holbrook, a senior manager for civil construction at TVA, said Friday the federal utility will be working closely with the BLA and lakefront property owners as the project moves from the $2.1 million supplemental vegetation removal stage to the restoration phase. He said TVA has already mulched nearly 570 acres, and plans to complete 900 acres by the end of the year.
In addition, TVA has applied Enviromental Protection Agency-approved herbicide to 250 acres of lakebed, with plans to treat another 500 acres in the coming months.
Holbrook said the utility has begun cataloging potential lakebed debris, unkempt boat docks and other floating hazards near the shorelines. The TVA hopes to unveil its plans to the public in October for raising lake levels in 2021.
“We will support and work with the Boone Lake Association to address these issues during the fluctuations of the reservoir,” Holbrook said. “We will work with the association on cleanup and to better communicate with property owners.”
He said the plan is to identify problem areas, including coves blocked by vegetation before raising the reservoir to its summer pool levels of 1,382 feet. Holbrook noted that during the fluctuation period TVA will be working with BLA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to prepare signage and online maps warning boaters of potential danger areas on the lake.
The Unseen Dangers
Leaders of the Boone Dam Repair Coalition still believe TVA has underestimated the effort needed to address the vegetation growth. Officials with the group met last week with U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, to express their concerns with how the the TVA is going about its vegetation removal along the lake, particularly with its plans to use herbicides.
Mark Joseph, BDRC’s board president, said Friday TVA should be using the mulching equipment it promised to employ in its 2016 environmental assessment. He also said work to clear 20 or more blocked coves in the lake should be undertaken before TVA begins raising reservoir levels.
“We would like to see more details of the plan,” Joseph said.
BDRC member Jerry Treadway said he understands the geography of Boone Lake makes restoring the reservoir to its pre-drawdown conditions a challenge. He also noted it is the second-most-trafficked lake in the TVA system.
“It’s a long, narrow lake with 130 miles of shoreline,” Treadway said. “It has 20 to 30 coves that have been great places to teach children how to swim or ski.”
He said the “clock is ticking” on removing trees and other vegetation from the reservoir before it is returned to full capacity.
“Boaters, swimmers and skiers could face danger from an unseen tree lurking 2 or 3 feet under the surface,” Treadway said.
Equipment For Cleanup
Meanwhile, the Boone Lake Association is making plans to deal with the cleanup of the lake once it returns to full capacity. Washington County commissioners voted in December to commit $62,500 to help the BLA purchase a catamaran basket skimmer to help remove litter and other debris when TVA begins raising the water level in early 2021.
The Johnson City Commission also agreed to allocate $62,500 for the cleaning equipment. The funds will come from annual impact payments TVA makes to local governments.
Val Kosmider, BLA president, said last year the county’s partnership with his organization is “a clear example of regionalism.” He said Washington County’s investment will pay for a basket skimmer that “will be used exclusively” to keep the Watauga River channel of Boone Lake clean.
On Thursday, Sullivan County commissioners approved $62,500 to purchase a second skimmer to be used by the association.
Kosmider said the cleanup vessels will be owned and operated by his association. He said it is important that the cleaning crews receive training and experience on the cleaning equipment before TVA returns the Boone reservoir to its full capacity.