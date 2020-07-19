The Tennessee Valley Authority recently announced incentives to businesses to install ultraviolet lights that can remove viruses like COVID-19 from the air.
UV-C light is a short wavelength ultraviolet light currently used to disinfect the air in hospitals and laboratories. TVA EnergyRight Solutions for Business and Industry Manager Jason Snyder said the light is 99.9% lethal to bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms. He said the technology is ideal for schools, offices and retail locations as concerns about the pandemic continue to loom.
“We install the UVC-emitting light in the ductwork of the HVAC unit, and as that air goes through that unit and passes over that light, the virus particles are deactivated, which means they can no longer reproduce,” he said, adding that it’s safe to use.
“All the time, when people are breathing in that space and the air is circulating through that unit, it’s deactivating the viral particles that go back through that unit. That circulates several times an hour.”
With airborne viruses like COVID-19, Snyder said this technology is particularly important. Snyder said the technology could prove to be a vital part of reopening businesses and schools.
“When they’re cleaning all the surfaces, that’s collecting the virus that’s already landed on something, but this is in the air,” he said.
Snyder said a TVA Preferred Partners Network professional can install germicidal lights into the ductwork of many existing commercial HVAC systems. Customers can receive a $30 per ton incentive toward the adoption of approved UV technologies that fight COVID-19.
“TVA looks for new technologies all the time that are using electricity to make our whole world better. This is a time where we may be able to give businesses and schools peace of mind as employees, students and customers go back to these businesses,” he said. “We want to get the economy back to work and thriving again.”
He said they’re “seeing a lot of interest” from some school systems, but hadn’t heard from local districts like Johnson City Schools or Washington County Schools yet.
“We hope they will, though,” he said Tuesday.
For more information on this initiative and other TVA EnergyRight programs, visit energyright.com/business-industry/incentives.