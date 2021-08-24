For the first time since repairs began at the dam several years ago, the water level at Boone Lake will follow its normal winter drawdown schedule, reducing to about 1,362 feet of elevation by mid-December.
James Everett, the senior manager at the Tennessee Valley Authority's river forecast center, said the drawdown will begin after Labor Day, which is on Sept. 6.
"We don't want there to be any surprises," Everett said. "It's been such a long time since we've operated at Boone on this seasonal cycle."
The lake's normal summer pool is 1,382 feet, and it has been at that level since July. Everett said the winter decrease will be gradual, dropping by about three or four feet per month.
The pace of the drawdown will be slower in September, allowing people to continue to enjoy the lake, but it will accelerate in the winter months, getting closer to about four or five feet per month. More information about the drawdown schedule is available on the TVA app.
Everett noted that the TVA operates Boone Dam as part of a larger integrated system of reservoirs. The agency manages 49 dams across seven states.
Returning to normal
In October 2014, the TVA discovered a sinkhole near the base of the Boone Dam embankment and found water and sediment seeping from the riverbank below.
Concerned about erosion potentially causing the dam to fail, the agency launched a multi-year repair effort that required it to lower the lake’s water level to between 1,350 and 1,355 feet. That repair process involved constructing an underground cutoff wall in the dam's earthen embankment.
The cutoff wall consists of hundreds of overlapping concrete pillars, which crews poured into the embankment like overlapping pickets of a fence.
The TVA held the water level at about 1,352 feet for the five-year period of the repair and brought it up to 1,360 feet just before finishing the cutoff wall.
The agency then maintained a water level of 1,373 feet between late April and May, which is the point at which the internal erosion problem occurred in 2014, before bringing it back to full summer pool in July.
Fluctuations in the water level have allowed the agency to test the effectiveness of the cutoff wall, which the TVA has said is performing as expected.
Boone Lake will return to normal operations in July 2022.