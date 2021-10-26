The leader of the nation’s largest public utility said Tuesday his organization is “in a strong position, with a good balance sheet and ready to face the future together” with its local energy partners.
Jeff Lyash, the president and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, also told BrightRidge board members his utility is also working to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% before 2035 while holding its power rates flat over the next decade.
Lyash said the 88-year-old utility would be able to achieve its goals as a result of recent modernizations and with the help of BrightRidge and its other partners in the Tennessee Valley region.
“We can do all of this with existing technology,” he said.
The CEO said TVA plans to retire all of its coal-fired generating plants by 2035, noting that only 13% of the utility’s energy now comes from coal. He said TVA will continue to rely on its nuclear power plants over the next 80 to 100 years.
He said nuclear, which represents 42% of the public utility’s energy generation, is also its second-least expensive form of power production behind hydro.
Lyash said TVA will continue to invest in new technologies involving nuclear.
“I don’t see how we can meet our long-term carbon reduction goals without nuclear,” he said.
He said natural gas will also continue to be “an important part” of TVA’s model.
“Gas will be the bridge to get us off coal and help us get to solar,” Lyash said, adding TVA plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar to its power grid.
TVA has 2,700 megawatts of solar capacity now under construction.
Lyash also told BrightRidge directors there are a number of emerging technologies TVA and other utilities need to be a part of in the coming years. One is electric vehicles.
He said the electrification of the nation’s transportation system will be crucial to Tennessee, which is poised to become a leading manufacturer of electric cars.
Lyash said TVA will continue to invest in low-carbon fuels, such as hydrogen, and work to improve carbon-capture technology for natural gas.
“We’ve put TVA in a strong position with our partners to work on these things,” Lyash said.