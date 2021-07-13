BRISTOL — The South Holston River’s tailwaters are known around the country for trout fishing.
Keeping that reputation takes a lot of work and the Tennessee Valley Authority, which manages the reservoir system of which the South Holston is part, takes it seriously.
The TVA put on an event Tuesday at the weir dam below South Holston Dam, bringing together several agencies and organizations with the same goal — preserving and promoting areas like the South Holston.
“Stewardship is one of TVA’s main missions,” said Dennis Baxter, an aquatic zoologist who manages river and reservoir compliance for TVA. “Basically to preserve an area like this and enhance it so we can have a fabulous trout fishery out here.
“If you come to the South Holston, more than
likely you’re going to catch fish because the TVA provided a better habitat, which is better water quality, better areas for the fish, better areas for the fishermen.”
That was the theme of the day. Tuesday’s get-together was one of six similar events the TVA will hold around the Tennessee River Valley area.
“It’s just a reminder to stay together, keep working together,” Baxter said. “These events … you get a chance to go fishing. That’s the lure, if you will. They help us get together and we can reinforce our relationships that we have. We work with each other, but we need to reinforce that every so often.
“We want people to realize what all of our state and federal partners have been doing to make these places better. We’ve got state parks, which are fantastic. You’ve got the federal properties. You’ve got the natural areas with the TVA and the state.”
LASTING RELATIONSHIPS
Mike Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, was one of several people at the event. His group celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year.
“Our relationship with TVA goes back decades,” Butler said. “They manage 293,000 acres of public land and 11,000 miles of shoreline and their responsibility around the environment and around natural resources is that engine that drives all this outdoor recreation and tourism that we’re talking about today.
“Our belief is if you maintain a healthy and abundant natural resource base, tourism and recreation will sustain forever.”
HOW POPULAR?
Dave Matthews, an aquatic zoologist with the TVA, told a story when talking about the economic impact fly fishing brings into the local economies.
“I traveled to Boulder, Colorado, two years ago and stopped in at a fly shop,” he said. “The owner asked where I was from and when I said East Tennessee, the first thing out of his mouth was ‘How’s the South Holston fishing?’ It’s that well known.
“A friend of mine was in Upstate New York fishing. They heard he was from Tennessee and that person asked about the South Holston.”
IN THE WATER
Fly fishing instructors were on hand to teach the ins and outs of the sport to newcomers, and guides took first-time fishermen into the water.
Plenty of people waded in to see what it was all about. Included in that group was U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who did not catch a fish during her time in the river.
“Didn’t see any, didn’t catch any, but you know what? That means I’ve got to come back,” Harshbarger said. “TVA’s done a lot for this area and we live in the best area in the country. I’ve told people this is the best district, especially in Tennessee, but in the whole country. I have to let people know that every time I get to talk to them in D.C. that we’ve got a wonderful place to come and fish. We’ve got it all in East Tennessee.”
The fishing equipment for Tuesday’s event was provided by Trout Unlimited.
“They’re great partners, especially with TVA because we don’t own 300 pairs of waders and they do,” Baxter said. “They brought 22 fly rods out here today. They have several events throughout the year and we try to support them as much as we can and they’re here to support us. All I had to do is ask ‘Hey guys, can you come help us? We’re here.’ ”
Editor’s note: Two related stories — one on commerce and tourism and a second on how officials test the health of the waters and fish — will appear on Sunday’s Outdoor page in the Johnson City Press.