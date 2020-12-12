The Tennessee Valley Authority Boone Dam project team delivered a school bus and three pickup trucks filled with toys and bicycles to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program at the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray Friday.
Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jeff Sabins said, “It’s our biggest turnout in the 2020 toy drive. The Boone Dam Project’s gift provided one half of the toys we will be distributing this year.”
Construction Manager Kevin McMillion said, “Through the generosity of our joint project team partners and employees, we were able to exceed our previous years’ contributions. This year our goal was filling a full-sized school bus and we even surpassed that by using three additional pick-up trucks.”
Quality Oversight Manager Lenny Peterson, who led the Boone Dam toy drive said, “The compassion and outpouring of support this project gives to the local community says a lot for this team.”
Field Supervisor Jack Stanhope said the team went beyond expectations in both its food drive and toy drive this year. “Thanks to this team, a lot of kids in the region will have a full belly and a Christmas toy on Christmas morning.”
In addition to TVA, companies participating in the effort were Baker’s Construction, TNJV, Black and Veatch, Geosyntec AECOM and RSI EnTech and Nicholson.
A record of 1,303 families will be served and 3,999 children will receive toys from the program this year.