KNOXVILLE ― Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to name John Ryder to serve as the new chairman of the board.
He replaces former TVA chairman James “Skip” Thompson, who President Donald Trump removed from the nine-member board, along with another former chairman, Richard Howorth, earlier this month.
Trump told reporters he would remove other TVA board members if the power provider continued to hire foreign labor.
The board also voted Thursday to conduct a review of the compensation of TVA’s chief executive officer, with the help of a new independent compensation consultant. Trump has been critical of the $8.1 million compensation package given to TVA President and CEO Jef Lyash.
The meeting also saw the TVA board voting to take additional steps it believes will lend support to citizens, communities and businesses that continue to be challenged by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That includes an additional $2 million contribution to TVA’s Community Care Fund. These funds will be matched by local power companies and other community groups to benefit local organizations that assist families and businesses in need.
Since April, similarly matched funds have provided more than $4.5 million to nearly 300 groups across the region.
The board voted to extend TVA’s Back-to-Business credit program, which encourages large customers to resume operations as quickly as possible. About one-third of eligible large customers have benefited from the program.
Directors also approved a special $200 million Pandemic Relief Credit for the coming fiscal year to help communities and businesses recover more quickly from the pandemic. TVA is providing this relief as a credit to allow each recipient the flexibility to apply the savings in the best way possible to invest in their communities and support those they serve.
The 2.5% base rate credit will be applied beginning in October, and will remain in effect through the end of current fiscal year.
With the Pandemic Relief Credit, Tennessee Valley’s public power’s industrial and commercial rates will be lower than they were a decade ago, which TVA says is an important factor in short-term economic recovery and long-term economic growth.
The federal utility released a statement Thursday noting that “TVA employees have continued to deliver reduced operating and maintenance costs through the improved productivity, efficiency and reliability of generating and transmission assets over the past 10 months.”
TVA says 62% of the area’s energy today comes from carbon-free sources and fuel costs are at their lowest point in the past 10 years.
“The continued impact of this pandemic on our communities is unprecedented and creates continued economic uncertainty,” Lyash said in a news release. “Because of the TVA team’s strong operational and financial performance under challenging circumstances this past year, we have an opportunity and responsibility to use TVA’s resources and expertise to provide continued support for customers, businesses and communities.”
In its recently reported third quarter results, TVA said power sales were about 5% lower than the same period last year due to milder weather and the impacts of the pandemic. Operating revenues, fuel costs and operating and maintenance expenses were all lower, as was interest expense based on a total debt that remains at its lowest point in 30 years.