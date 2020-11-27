Tusculum student affairs director talks about career, navigating pandemic

Tusculum University Director of Student Affairs Chuck Sutton says student advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic is key.
The East Tennessee State University alumnus has worked at Tusculum since 2010, first as a counselor in Upward Bound and then as a multicultural retention specialist in Student Support Services before becoming director of Student Affairs in 2018.
Before working with Tusculum, he was a third-grade teacher in Jacksonville, Florida, and worked in criminal justice.
He recently spoke with the Press to tell us more about his job and how he and other administrators have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sutton Briefly:
Age: 46
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida.
Favorite books: “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander, “Relentless” by Tim Grover and “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl
Hobbies: Exercising, reading uplifting spiritual books, listening to music and watching suspense and action movies.
Favorite foods: Pizza, seafood and carrot cake.
What does your work entail?
As the director of student affairs, there are multiple responsibilities, duties and different tasks that I do. I oversee student conduct and intramurals, serve as a Title IX investigator and assist with COVID-19 contact tracing. I also serve on multiple Tusculum committees, such as Students of Concern. I am chairman of the We Are Pioneers Committee, which is explaining through internal and external methods what it means to be a Pioneer. The committee’s work ultimately leads to creating opportunities for student involvement and pride in the university.
What led you to your current position?
I began working with Student Affairs in the fall of 2018. What led me to work with Student Affairs was my passion to help and to serve, to lead and build positive relationships with every student that I see. That passion and drive stem from the example of my parents and overcoming and learning from my own struggles. Seeing and witnessing my parents work through adversities of low income, raising three kids in a high-crime area while staying focused on raising us to become better was inspiring. It helped me learn to grow from my own obstacles and struggles. For example, it helped me respond to the loss of my mother as a senior in college. These are a few things that I have experienced that have made me want to give back and lead as a servant, a passionate servant.
What challenges has the pandemic presented in student affairs?
The challenges we have faced during this pandemic have been unprecedented. We had been accustomed to having all of our activities face-to-face with no restrictions on how close students came to each other. The pandemic has changed the process completely, requiring us to ensure students practice social distancing and switch many activities to a virtual format or limit the number of people. That could have had a negative effect on developing new relationships and maintaining old ones, but our students have adjusted well.
What does it take to work in student affairs?
I believe the two most important qualities working in Students Affairs are servantship and advocacy for students. Having these two qualities will make your job more meaningful and effective. These are the two most important qualities because it develops a sense of trust. In our jobs/careers, the foundation of healthy relationships is trust. And when I serve, I become a better leader.
What have you learned through your job?
In the short time that I have worked in Student Affairs, the one thing I find extremely important is diversity. Diversity creates a different way of thinking, seeing, sharing and growing. The more diversity our students experience in school will prepare them well for the multiple cultures they will experience in the future.