The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a 23-mile high-speed pursuit initiated by Tusculum police that ended in a fatal crash in Johnson City.
The crash happened at 3300 W. Market St. near Harbor Freight and Sonic restaurant just after midnight Saturday morning.
Anna Pearson, 22, of Afton, was killed in the crash after the car police had pursued rammed into the back of her vehicle which sent her into a ditch.
According to a preliminary report from the THP, Christian Morrow, 21, of Mosheim was recklessly speeding on U.S. Highway 11E because Tusculum University police had attempted to pull him over.
Morrow would not stop for police and took off eastbound toward Washington County. According to Public Information Officer Susan Saylor, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was not informed of the pursuit and did not participate. Jonesborough Police Maj. Matt Rice said he had no documentation to indicate his department was notified about the pursuit.
Tusculum Police Chief Danny Greene said one of his officers was conducting a stationary speed patrol when a vehicle went past him at 104 mph. The officer immediately engaged his emergency lights and sirens and started after the vehicle.
Greene said his department had heard from a family member of Morrow’s that he had left home in a vehicle without a tag and was possibly going somewhere to hurt someone.
Pursuit details
- A Tusculum officer clocked Morrow’s vehicle, a 2000 Volvo S70 sedan at 104 mph on U.S. 11E near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
- Pursuit continued toward Washington County.
- Morrow turned right onto Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough.
- Morrow turned left onto Main Street in Jonesborough.
- Morrow turned right onto Headtown Road.
- Morrow turned left onto West Market Street.
- Morrow rear ended Pearson’s 2012 Toyota Scion hatchback.
- Morrow tried to drive away and turned left onto Hopper Road but his vehicle was disabled.
Greene said Morrow was able to get out of his vehicle on his own and received medical treatment before being transported to Johnson City Medical Center. Pearson, he said, died at the scene. According to the THP, Morrow was wearing a seat belt and will be tested to see if he had drugs or alcohol in his system. The initial report did not indicate if Pearson was wearing a seat belt, but the trooper said it would not have mattered given the severity of the crash.
According to the Washington County 911 transcript of the call, dispatchers made the first ”be on the lookout” to officers in Washington County at 11:53 p.m. By 12:01, Morrow had wrecked.
As of late Monday, he was apparently still being treated at JCMC for head and facial injuries.
Greene said his department has charges on Morrow of felony evading arrest and second offense of driving on a suspended license. Charges from the THP are pending.