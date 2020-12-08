Tusculum Master of Science in nursing program to stay virtual

The College of Nursing at Tusculum University is permanently converting the coursework portion of its Master of Science in nursing program to a virtual format, according to a Tuesday news release.
The change will take effect during the spring semester, which starts in January.
Students will have several synchronous courses, in which they and their classmates will participate in a virtual class setting at the same time, and others where they can watch the lecture or instruction at any time. Clinical hours will be performed in person.
“Many students who enroll in our program are working health care professionals, and it might not be practical for them to come to campus for courses,” Dr. Susan Wall, the College of Nursing’s interim dean, said in a news release. “We are pleased to adjust our teaching methods so these students can continue with their daily routines as much as possible while still moving toward their master’s degree.”
The College of Nursing went to a virtual format for the Master in Science program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the results, the nursing program decided to make the switch permanent.
For more information, visit www.tusculum.edu.