Members of the Tusculum University community now have an opportunity to audition for upcoming performances of “Macbeth,” according to a Wednesday news release.
Theatre-at-Tusculum will hold auditions Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus.
Those who attend must abide by the university’s health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and engaging in physical distancing. Participants will also have their temperatures checked before gaining entrance to the theater. Aspirants are welcome to submit a video audition.
To register for an in-person audition or submit a video audition, email Brian Ricker, who will direct “Macbeth,” at baricker@tusculum.edu or call Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620.
The play will offer various roles for males and females 15 and older. Performances will be held in Annie Hogan Byrd at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 7; Thursday, Nov. 12; Friday, Nov. 13; and Saturday, Nov. 14. In addition, Theatre-at-Tusculum will offer 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 15.