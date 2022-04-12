With county property tax collections nearly completed for the year, the Washington County Trustee is closing his office in Johnson City until the fall.
The Trustee’s office currently shares space with the County Clerk’s office at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City. Trustee Rick Storey announced Tuesday he will be closing in-person service at that location when the business day ends at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Washington County residents can continue to conduct their business at the Trustee’s office in the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough until the Johnson City office reopens sometime in October.
The trustee’s decision does not impact the service now being provided by the County Clerk’s office in Johnson City
Storey reports the county has collected 95% of this year’s property tax bills.
“Our Johnson City staff will move to the Trustee’s office in the downtown Jonesborough courthouse and continue to serve citizens throughout the summer,” Storey said. “For the convenience of city residents, we do have a drop box available for payments. It is monitored and residents can safely leave payments there.”
Taxpayers are asked to provide a phone number and email address with their payments left in the Johnson City office’s drop box so receipts can be emailed. Do not deposit cash.
Questions about the office’s temporary closure should be directed to 610-7211 or 753-1602.