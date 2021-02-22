The Washington County trustee’s office in Jonesborough will be open Saturday to collect county property tax payments.
The deadline to pay property tax bills for 2020 without a penalty is midnight Sunday.
The trustee’s office in the historic Washington County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The last day you can make payments at the trustee’s office in Johnson City, 378 Marketplace Blvd., is Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We are always very busy the last week of February with folks paying their property taxes at our windows or processing the payments received through the mail,” Trustee Rick Storey said.
Storey said as long as property tax payments are postmarked by the end of February, there is no penalty.
Partial payment of property taxes is also an available option. However, property taxes not paid by March 1 are subject to 1.5% interest applied each month on the unpaid balance.
Properties with tax delinquencies for more than a year are sold by the county during the delinquent tax sale to collect those back taxes.
For an additional fee, taxes can be paid online at www.washingtoncountytn.gov by clicking on “Online Services” and selecting “Pay Property Taxes” from the menu.