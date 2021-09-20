U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s Save America political action committee released a statement Sunday in which the former president gives his nod to the Kingsport congresswoman’s re-election bid in 2022.
“Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is doing a fantastic job as the congresswoman from Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. She is a tireless advocate for the people of Tennessee and she fights in Congress for strong borders, secure elections, the Second Amendment and our incredible vets and military,” the emailed statement reads. “As she often says, she is an ‘unapologetic conservative Trump Republican,’ and she will always put America First. Diana has my complete and total endorsement!”
Harshbarger, who will be seeking her second term in the U.S. House next year, released a statement Monday expressing her appreciation with receiving the Trump endorsement.
“I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement for my 2022 re-election bid,” she said. “I will continue to fight for Tennesseans and America First policies like securing our Southern border and support for our military, law enforcement and veterans.”
The Kingsport pharmacist made history last year when she topped a field of 16 Republican candidates with 19% of the vote to become the first woman to win her party’s nomination for the 1st District seat.
Federal campaign finance reports at the time showed Harshbarger had loaned her campaign more than $1.3 million. She has also reported spending around $1.1 million in winning the GOP primary.
She was elected to Congress in November, succeeding Dr. Phil Roe, a Republican from Johnson City who retired after serving 12 years in office.
The next Republican primary for the congressional seat will be held on Aug. 4.
Harshbarger is the first woman elected to a full term in Congress from the 1st District. Louise Goff Reece, a Republican, was elected to serve the remainder of her husband B. Carroll Reece’s term in office following his death in 1961.