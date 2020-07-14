ELIZABETHTON — Truman Clark has long been remembered in Carter County as a political leader and economic developer whose impact was felt 20 years after he left office. For 20 years, from 1982 to 2002, Clark served as the county executive, the top position in the county government, a position the state renamed county mayor a short time after Clark left office.
No county executive or county mayor has led Carter County for longer than eight years since that time. But it was not just the length of his service that so distinguished Clark’s service to the county, but his accomplishments.
Among those accomplishments were the creation of the Watauga Industrial Park, the construction of a new health department building for the county, and the northern addition to the Carter County Courthouse. He also led the county through its recovery from the worst natural disaster it had experienced in more than 40 years, the Doe River Flood of 1998.
Clark was born on Feb. 27, 1937. He was a son of William Ed Clark and Juanita Welch Clark. He graduated from Elizabethton High School and then attended East Tennessee State College. While he was at the college, he participated in the ROTC program and was the top cadet. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in artillery and served as an officer on active duty during some of the coldest days of the Cold War.
When he left active duty, he returned to Carter County, where he joined with other family members as a partner in Clark Lumber Company on the Milligan Highway. He was associated with the company from 1962 until he became county executive in 1982. He also married Katrina Hughes Clark, and they raised four children: Larry, Kenny, Connie and Mike; and Ricky, who died in infancy.
As a businessman, Clark honed skills in finance and in building that would prove valuable to the county when he became county executive.
As his time in office grew longer, Clark took on more direct responsibility. He became a proponent of regional cooperation with several other county executives and became a leader of the First Tennessee Development District.
When Great Lakes Research decided to close its operations in Stoney Creek, Clark convinced the county to acquire the two buildings and campus. That became the core of the Watauga Industrial Park. It was unusual at the time for a county rather than a city to be developing an industrial park, but Clark remedied that by getting the city of Elizabethton to join with the acquisition of neighboring farmland.
That industrial park now has several businesses and also provides land for the campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and also the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State Community College.
Clark also used his knowledge of building to help design and build to other major county projects, the new Carter County Health Department, which has an annex named in Clark’s honor, and the northern end of the Carter County Courthouse.
The expansion of the courthouse allowed for much needed space for the offices of the Carter County clerk. At the time, Clark did not plan to have the second floor finished because he did all his own financial management work, but he knew such a position would be needed for a less experienced county executive in the future. He eventually decided to finish both the upper and lower floors when he decided to retire in 2002.
Another of Clark’s achievements was the quick recovery from the Doe River Flood of 1998. At the start of the disaster, Clark served as his own emergency management director because the actual director, Jim Burrough, was on vacation in Florida at the time. It took him a few days to return in his motor home, but Clark was able to perform the additional tasks with no difficulty. The former top cadet meshed well with the military personnel who handled the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency office in the courthouse.
Clark’s wife was suffering with cancer during his final term and he decided to retire. Katrina died before he could leave office. He found love again when his Methodist pastor, Mack Houston, introduced him to Phyllis Hall. They married in 2003.