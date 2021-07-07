ELIZABETHTON — Saturday's Covered Bridge Jam features the Trinity Valley Travelers, a bluegrass band steeped in the musical traditions of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding areas of Middle Appalachia.
This band was previously known as High-Test Grass. Its repertoire consists of hard-driving bluegrass music mixed with lonesome ballads and traditional bluegrass gospel songs.
The band consists of Eric McMurray from Gate City, Virginia, on lead and harmony vocals, mandolin and fiddle; Kris Rasnake of Lebanon, Virginia, on bass vocals and banjo; Garnet Lester out of Glade Spring, Virginia, on lead and harmony vocals and rhythm guitar; Eric Blankenship from of Coeburn, Virginia, on harmony vocals and upright bass; and Carter Lester from Glade Spring on lead guitar.
McMurray plays many instruments and has played for 46 years. He has won many contests on banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle. He has been a member of East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Pride Band, Scott County Boys, Moccasin Gap Bluegrass Band, Turkey Creek, Tennessee Skyline, and was a founding member of High-Test Grass. He has also played in the Nashville area with Spencer’s Mill, as well as 12th Avenue South, which was the Tuesday night house band at The Station Inn in the late 1980s.
Rasnake started learning the banjo from his father, Randy, at the age of 9. Since then, he has been one of Larry Sparks’ Lonesome Ramblers, a part of Ernie Thacker and Rt. 23, a member of Blue Moon Rising, and has filled engagements with Ralph Stanley as one of the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Garnet Lester has been in the Southwest Virginia/East Tennessee bluegrass scene for the better part of 30 years. He learned guitar from his grandfather as a child. He is a former member of the Chip Ridge Boys, the Sounds of Gospel Grass, Fescue, Bluegrass Expedition, and most recently was a part of High-Test Grass.
Blankenship also plays many instruments, and has been playing for 15 years. He learned to play guitar when he was 8 years old, then the bass, mandolin, banjo and piano were to follow. His love for music originated when he was playing along with family members in church. In 2016, he played bass for the Possum Holler Boys. Trinity Valley Travelers is his first formal band.
Carter Lester is also proficient on many instruments. He plays rhythm and lead guitar, banjo and bass. He is currently a freshman at Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring. He has been a full-time member of Valley Grass and a part-time member of High-Test Grass for the past two years.
“Come on down to Covered Bridge Park Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and a friend. Leave your worries behind, sit back and enjoy a wonderful free concert while relaxing in historic Covered Bridge Park”, said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.