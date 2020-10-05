One of four men charged in a supposed murder-for-hire had his charges dismissed Monday, because prosecutors said they don’t have enough evidence.
In a court hearing in Jonesborough on Monday, Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick dismissed the charges against Avios Griffin based on a lack of evidence to obtain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.
Charges against the other three still stand, and attorneys set trial dates for two of them.
Isiaha Devon Milligan, 24, of Johnson City; Avios Griffin, 24, of Johnson City; Monte Brewer Jr., 27, of Cleveland, Tennessee; and Eugene Glover, 31, of Chattanooga, were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in commission of a felony. Milligan was also charged with two counts of solicitation of first-degree murder.
The four were indicted for the shooting death of Rebekah Thompson, who also went by Stacy McGee. Thompson was shot once at point-blank range around 9:30 p.m. on July 24 at 1008 John Exum Parkway, as she sat in the driver’s seat of a white Honda while a friend visited someone in the Parkway Community.
Thompson’s infant daughter was also sitting in the car, but she was not injured, police said.
Witnesses initially told police they had seen someone, described as a black man wearing a red and black hoodie, hanging around the area where Thompson was parked about 15 minutes before the shooting.
The witnesses said the man left, but returned in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus, with tinted windows. The man reportedly got out on the driver’s side, went directly to Thompson’s car, fired the gun through the opened window and left in the same car in which he had arrived.
Milligan, who police have said ordered the killing, and Glover, are scheduled for trial April 19-23, 2021. Brewer’s case was set for a status update on Jan. 6 when he could accept a plea deal offered by prosecutors. Details of that offer were not disclosed.
Milligan, Brewer and Glover remain jailed while the case is pending.