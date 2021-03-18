Get ready to play with some new toys for a good cause.
The Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show is coming back to the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Saturday.
In its 16th year, the Toy and Hobby Show is a bi-annual event. There are over 87 spots for vendors to set up inside the Farm and Home Building, which comes out to roughly 200 tables of merchandise for sale. Weather permitting, tables will also be set up outside.
Visitors can expect to find merchandise ranging from collectible comics, vintage lunch boxes, action figures and everything in between.
“Pretty much if it’s a toy or a hobby-type thing, it’ll be there in some form or fashion,” show organizer Michael Stevens said.
All proceeds from the show, from the admission fees to the table fees, goes to a local charity. Stevens said the show started as a way to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network, but eventually began focusing on smaller local charities. Saturday’s show will benefit the Appalachian Fairgrounds Youth Scholarships.
“We’ve worked with Sullivan County Animal Shelter, Washington County Animal Shelter, Coalition for Kids, Isaiah 117 House, Good Samaritan, Rolling Thunder,” Stevens said. “I just keep trying to find local people who could use some help.”
Stevens said the show is growing. One held at the fairgrounds in September was the largest to date despite taking COVID-19 precautions.
“We did one in September for Rolling Thunder and it was the biggest show we’ve had,” Stevens said. “There was over 600 people come through the door. I used all the safety precautions we could use.”
The Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information, follow Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show on Facebook.