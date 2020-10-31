Public relations and communications professionals from the region were recently honored for outstanding work at the Tri-Cities Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America’s annual Awards Celebration.
Held virtually for the first time, and adopting a Halloween theme, the celebration honored 15 projects with awards of Excellence (first place), Quality (second place) and Merit (third place) in a wide range of categories to capture the breadth of work in communications and public relations.
Judges from the PRSA River Cities chapter representing parts of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky evaluated entries on criteria that included planning, execution, evaluation and effective use of budget.
These entities and/or individuals received an Award of Excellence:
- Eastman, 4 (two for events, one for social media and one for writing);
- Tennessee Valley Authority Boone Dam Project, 2 (one in public affairs and one in video);
- The Corporate Image, 1 (community relations).
The following received Awards of Quality: Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, The Corporate Image, Eastman, Merj and Authenticity PR.
Certificates of Merit were also presented for exceptional work. Kingsport Chamber of Commerce received two honors and The Corporate Image received one.
The Corporate Image received the Best in Show Award, for an entry in the category of community relations for the Washington County, Va. Courthouse campaign.
Judges chose that project as the top overall entry and had the following comments: “Strong and clear purpose and goal of the campaign. This entry demonstrates PR at its best. Planning and execution were strong. Results reflect the overall quality of this campaign. Very well executed!”
“The year 2020 has been most unusual for everyone,” said Mary Ellen Miller, APR, president of the Tri-Cities PRSA. “Our board debated about whether to even have our annual awards ceremony. We decided to adapt and move online. The result was a fun-filled evening that included costumes, prizes and games while highlighting the creative communications talent of our region.”
Established in 2002, the Tri-Cities TN/VA Chapter of the PRSA is a nonprofit, professional organization of communications specialists across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
For more information please visit the Tri-Cities PRSA Facebook page. To view the recording of the ceremony please visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=476367989967749.
