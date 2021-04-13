BrightRidge contractors will be performing line maintenance by removing tree limbs and other vegetation encroaching on power lines along South Roan Street.
Traffic flow on the stretch of South Roan Street from University Parkway to East Chestnut Street will be impacted by the work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Motorists are advised to seek other routes if possible and use the utmost caution in the work zone while work is underway.
This work is in accordance with Tree Line USA standards and ensures reliable electric service.