Hobbyists, collectors and fans of nostalgia should mark their calendars.
Who: The 17th annual Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray on March 19.
The bi-annual event was started by Michael Stevens nearly two decades ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help to other local charities raise funds for their causes.
What: “If it can be collected, it will be there,” Stevens said of the items that will be available for purchase at the show. That includes merchandise such as comic books, action figures, baseball cards and vintage toys.
“Bring your kids,” he said. “It is a family-oriented event.”
When: The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, with no charge for children under 12.
Where: In the Farm and Home Building at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. If weather permits, there will also be vendors located outside the building.
Why: This year’s toy and hobby show will raise money for Waiting to Hear, an organization to help children with hearing loss through the use of cochlear implants.
Some of the causes that have benefited from past toy and hobby shows are the Washington County Animal Shelter, Coalition for Kids, Isaiah 117 House and Good Samaritan Ministries.
How: Stevens said there will be more than 60 vendors at this year’s show with 190 tables of collectibles and other items for purchase. Fork in the Road Concessions and Catering will also provide a food truck at the event.
For more information, contact Stevens at asfanintennessse@charter.net or go the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show’s FaceBook page.