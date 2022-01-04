A rezoning for a 178-unit townhome project on Knob Creek Road, which some nearby residents worry would increase traffic woes in that area, will make its final appearance in front of the Johnson City Commission this Thursday.
Longbranch Development Company is asking the city to rezone a 22-acre property at 2644 Knob Creek Road from B-4 (planned arterial business) to RP-3 (planned residential), which would allow construction of a townhome complex charging an average rent of $1,500.
The City Commission will consider that request on third reading during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.
The commission is reviewing the proposal as residents wait for the Tennessee Department of Transportation to begin upgrades on Knob Creek Road, which will involve expanding the corridor to five lanes and building an overpass above the existing CSX rail line.
Officials expect these changes will help ease traffic congestion caused by a one-lane tunnel that runs under the railroad tracks. That tunnel will eventually close to vehicle traffic but will remain accessible for pedestrians.
A TDOT spokesperson said in mid-December that the project is a top priority for the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, but it wasn't yet on TDOT's three-year program, which comes out each spring.
The city is still in the process of negotiating with property owners as it acquires rights-of-way for the project and is waiting for the railroad to sign off on the project plans. Once that's complete, the city will submit the plans to TDOT for approval.
Angus Musser, an associate with Longbranch Development Company, told commissioners last month that construction of the townhome complex would begin in July 2022 with full completion in late 2023 or early 2024.
With the timeline for road improvements still hazy, neighbors are concerned the townhome project will exacerbate existing traffic issues on Knob Creek and West Mountainview roads.
The complex would have two points of access: One at Knob Creek Road and the other at West Mountainview Road. City staff estimate the complex would generate an additional 1,184 daily trips with most of the traffic traveling away from the one-lane tunnel and towards State of Franklin Road, where there are more businesses and employment centers.
Staff said a traffic study found Knob Creek Road currently sees about 9,130 vehicles per day and Mountainview Road sees 5,268 trips.
Stacey Wild, a former chair of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, lives near the proposed project and expects traffic will get worse. Vehicles already back up at least twice a day on Mountainview and Knob Creek roads because of the single-lane tunnel, she said.
Wild doubts that a majority of the motorists leaving the project will travel toward State of Franklin, predicting that many residents will actually end up commuting to Kingsport and will access Interstate 26 from Boones Creek Road. That would involve traveling through the one-lane tunnel.
"I'm not totally convinced that all of the traffic is only going to head towards Johnson City," she said.
She's also not confident the Knob Creek overpass project will start construction soon.
To improve traffic flow in that area, the city has developed plans to expand Oakland Avenue and West Mountainview Road to three lanes. The commission has not yet funded that project, which would cost about $2 million, but it could be part of the budget request city leaders consider this spring.
City leaders have pointed out that the property's current zoning, B-4, could allow a developer to construct a more traffic-intensive project, such as a big box retailer, without a rezoning.