Towne Acres Elementary School in Johnson City is one of six schools in Tennessee recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools across the country with this distinction. In a press release, the U.S. Department of Education said the recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.
“It is an honor for Towne Acres to be selected as a National Blue Ribbon School,” Towne Acres Principal Josh Simmons said. “I am very excited to see our faculty, staff and students being celebrated for all of their hard work and accomplishments. This distinction adds to the sense of pride in our Towne Acres community and serves as a reminder that we have an amazing group of educators, students, and families at our school.”
The Tennessee schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:
• Franklin – Clovercroft Elementary School, Williamson County School District.
• Franklin – Liberty Elementary School, Franklin Special School District.
• Johnson City – Towne Acres Elementary School, Johnson City School District.
• Maryville – Sam Houston Elementary School, Maryville City School District.
• Nashville – Meigs Middle Magnet School, Metropolitan Nashville Public School District.
• Signal Mountain – Thrasher Elementary School, Hamilton County School District.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award, the department said, affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The program is in its 39th year and has bestowed about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Towne Acres joins Fairmont Elementary, which was honored in 2011, as the only two Johnson City schools to receive the national recognition. Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said that he was very happy for everyone involved with Towne Acres.
“This national recognition is an incredible honor for the Towne Acres community,” Barnett said. “This well-deserved distinction is a result of years of hard work by the faculty, students and families of Towne Acres. Their hard work has resulted in a community coming together to create a culture of continuous improvement and ongoing success.”
The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. Towne Acres was recognized as an Exemplary High-Performing School, which means it us among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
The other category for schools is Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools. They are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.