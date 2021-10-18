Police officers in the town of Unicoi may soon be getting some new Tasers after a vote during Monday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The board voted unanimously to accept a proposal to purchase six Tasers at a price of $25,166, which will include Taser cartridge replacements, virtual reality Taser training and more.
“A lot of times we’re out here by ourselves, and there’s been multiple times where myself or other officers have had to go hands on with people and we don’t have a lot of options on our belt right now,” said Unicoi police chief Andy Slagle. “And Tasers are an extremely valuable tool.”
The cost of the Tasers can be paid at once or in interest-free payments over the course of five years. While the motion did not specify how the Tasers would be paid for, Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen mentioned that they could potentially be funded from a few different sources.
“This money can come out of Baby Doe money and the pharmaceutical money, but this money can also come out of money that we are still anticipating called ARPA funds, which is the American Rescue Plan Act,” said Bullen.
Also during the meeting, the BMA approved the first reading of an ordinance to restrict and set penalties for depositing vegetation on the town’s right of ways.
This ordinance would make putting grass clippings, leaves or other types of vegetation on public sidewalks and roadways within the town of Unicoi punishable with a $50 fine. Bullen said the ordinance was created to promote motorist safety.
“It’s a safety issue,” said Bullen. “It’s not necessarily an aesthetic issue. It’s a safety issue, although keeping our roads free from stuff is nice.”
Slagle said he had seen several accidents that were caused by vegetation in roadways.
“I’ve seen several accidents involving motorcycles because of grass clippings,” said Slagle.
During the meeting, the BMA also approved a resolution to give all town employees a $200 Christmas bonus and voted to accept a donated 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department to the town of Unicoi Police Department.
The next town of Unicoi BMA meeting is Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.