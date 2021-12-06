The town of Unicoi is celebrating Christmas the good old-fashioned way Saturday and everyone is invited to join.
Unicoi’s Old Fashioned Christmas will feature a visit from Santa Claus and his wife at 4 p.m. and a children’s candy cane hunt at 4:30. Treat bags will be handed out at 5:45, and a Christmas tree lighting will take place at 6.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate an exciting time of year in a historic location and atmosphere,” said Eli Bare, director of communications for the town of Unicoi. “Not only is it an opportunity for children to enjoy some Christmas cheer, it is also a chance for children and adults to experience the historical Bogart-Bowman cabin.”
The annual Christmas event is organized by the Unicoi History Group and sponsored by the town. The event will take place at the historic cabin, 5012 Unicoi Drive.
"The Old Fashioned Christmas is a fantastic event that we are very proud to host at the historic Bogart-Bowman cabin," said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. "The Unicoi History Group has done a great job putting together events to showcase the historic nature of our area. We are excited to celebrate this wonderful time of year with members of the community."